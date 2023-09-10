Donate
Saudi Arabia, US Sign MoU for Green Transit Corridors Linking Asia, Europe

Steven Ganot
09/10/2023

Saudi Arabia has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States to develop intercontinental green transit corridors. The agreement was signed on Friday and aims to create a sustainable transit network that will link Asia and Europe via Saudi Arabia. The project will focus on the transmission of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen through pipelines and cables, as well as the construction of rail linkages.

In addition to environmental benefits, the initiative is also expected to bolster energy security, spur digital economy growth, and facilitate the transport and trade of goods. “This project represents a significant step forward in the transition to cleaner energy and offers an innovative approach to international commerce,” said the Saudi Press Agency in its report.

