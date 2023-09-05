Donate
Saudi Crown Prince Unveils Global Water Organization To Combat Scarcity
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Salman
Global Water Organization
water scarcity
sustainable resource management

Steven Ganot
09/05/2023

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud unveiled plans on Monday for a Global Water Organization, with its headquarters set to be in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The newly formed organization aims to address water-related challenges globally, collaborating with nations and organizations to secure sustainable water supplies.

The crown prince said the organization would focus on funding high-priority projects that ensure the sustainability and universal accessibility of water resources. Additionally, the organization would function as a center for the exchange of expertise and innovation in water management.

This initiative comes as water scarcity poses an increasing threat worldwide, especially in arid regions like the Middle East.

