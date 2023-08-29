Saudi Gov’t Critic Sentenced to Death for Social Media Posts

Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced government critic Mohammed al-Ghamdi to death for posts he made on social media, according to his brother Saeed al-Ghamdi and human rights groups. The charges against Ghamdi include conspiracy against the Saudi leadership, undermining state institutions, and supporting terrorist ideology. His account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, had only nine followers.

“Saudi courts are escalating their repression,” said Lina al-Hathloul of rights group ALQST. Ghamdi’s brother, an activist in exile, said the case was partly built on his posts supporting “prisoners of conscience” like jailed clerics Salman al-Awda and Awad al-Qarni.

Saudi officials have not commented on the case, but it has heightened concerns about the kingdom’s intense crackdown on social media dissent. This comes despite an ambitious reform agenda, Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Last year, the kingdom executed 147 people; 94 executions have been reported this year.

The case has garnered international attention, particularly as Saudi Arabia continues to face criticism for its human rights record, including the use of the death penalty and lengthy prison sentences for social media dissent.