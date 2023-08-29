Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Gov’t Critic Sentenced to Death for Social Media Posts
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
death sentence
Human Rights
Mohammed al-Ghamdi

Saudi Gov’t Critic Sentenced to Death for Social Media Posts

Steven Ganot
08/29/2023

Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced government critic Mohammed al-Ghamdi to death for posts he made on social media, according to his brother Saeed al-Ghamdi and human rights groups. The charges against Ghamdi include conspiracy against the Saudi leadership, undermining state institutions, and supporting terrorist ideology. His account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, had only nine followers.

“Saudi courts are escalating their repression,” said Lina al-Hathloul of rights group ALQST. Ghamdi’s brother, an activist in exile, said the case was partly built on his posts supporting “prisoners of conscience” like jailed clerics Salman al-Awda and Awad al-Qarni.

Saudi officials have not commented on the case, but it has heightened concerns about the kingdom’s intense crackdown on social media dissent. This comes despite an ambitious reform agenda, Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Last year, the kingdom executed 147 people; 94 executions have been reported this year.

The case has garnered international attention, particularly as Saudi Arabia continues to face criticism for its human rights record, including the use of the death penalty and lengthy prison sentences for social media dissent.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.