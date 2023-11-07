Saudi Investment Ministry Launches Worldwide E-Visa Program

Saudi Arabia has broadened its “visiting investor” e-visa services to invite international investors. It allows global applicants to apply online through the “Invest Saudi” portal, as confirmed by the Saudi Investment Ministry. This expansion is part of an initiative to propel investment within the kingdom.

The streamlined process, reported by the official Saudi press agency, eliminates the need for foreign residents to visit Saudi consulates for biometric enrollment. Visas are now digitally issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, with a one-year validity period.

Mohammed Abahussain, undersecretary for the Investment Ministry for integrated investor services, noted that this move is intended to enhance the kingdom’s investment appeal.

Applicants eligible for the e-visa include those from countries on the “Invest Saudi” platform, individuals with valid US, UK, or selected Chinese tourist or business visas, and permanent residents of the US, UK, or EU.

Additionally, Gulf Cooperation Council member-state residents with at least three months’ valid residency and those holding licenses from the Saudi Investment Ministry, which allow up to three instant visas annually, are also eligible for the new e-visa service.