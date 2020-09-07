Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi King Stresses Palestinian Issue in Talk with Trump
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
King Salman
Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump
United States
Abraham Accord
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Arab Peace Initiative

Saudi King Stresses Palestinian Issue in Talk with Trump

Uri Cohen
09/07/2020

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke with US President Donald Trump on the phone on Monday and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the Palestinian cause of establishing a sovereign state. The Saudi leader alluded to the recently negotiated Abraham Accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and expressed to President Trump his “appreciation for the efforts made by the United States to establish peace [in the region],” the Saudi Press Agency reported. King Salman also hinted at the prospects of a Saudi-Israeli agreement, stating that a solution to the Palestinian issue is the basis to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which entails normalization of ties between all Arab countries and Israel. President Trump, on his part, thanked Salman for allowing the Israeli aircraft carrying diplomats and delegates from Jerusalem to fly over Saudi Arabia on its way to the UAE last week for the first-ever official summit between the two countries.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.