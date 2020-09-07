Saudi King Stresses Palestinian Issue in Talk with Trump

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke with US President Donald Trump on the phone on Monday and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the Palestinian cause of establishing a sovereign state. The Saudi leader alluded to the recently negotiated Abraham Accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and expressed to President Trump his “appreciation for the efforts made by the United States to establish peace [in the region],” the Saudi Press Agency reported. King Salman also hinted at the prospects of a Saudi-Israeli agreement, stating that a solution to the Palestinian issue is the basis to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which entails normalization of ties between all Arab countries and Israel. President Trump, on his part, thanked Salman for allowing the Israeli aircraft carrying diplomats and delegates from Jerusalem to fly over Saudi Arabia on its way to the UAE last week for the first-ever official summit between the two countries.