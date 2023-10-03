Saudi Soccer Team Refuses To Play in Iran Over Busts of Slain General

The Saudi Arabian soccer team Al Ittihad withdrew from a scheduled match against Iran’s Sepahan in the Asian Champions League on Monday. The team’s refusal to play was reportedly due to the presence of busts and political banners of the late Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani placed on the sidelines. Soleimani, who led Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. He was known for his significant role in arming and leading armed groups across the Middle East, including the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, with whom Saudi Arabia has been at war since 2015. The match’s cancellation, after a 30-minute delay, left an estimated 60,000 fans disappointed. The Asian Football Confederation stated that the match was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances and assured its commitment to the safety and security of all involved. The incident has strained the recently restored diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran brokered by China earlier this year.