Second Arab-Israeli Front Heating Up
An Italian peacekeeper of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols the "Blue Line" that demarcates the border between Lebanon and Israel on January 17, 2009. (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe via Flickr)
Michael Friedson
07/06/2023

An explosion on Thursday near the Israeli-Lebanese border that was initially dismissed as coming from an old mine was confirmed to have been a projectile fired at Israel from its northern neighbor, Lebanon. After confirming the source of the blast, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units stationed on the southern side of the demarcation line unleashed some 15 artillery shells toward the source of the threat. Local reports indicate that the incident was the firing of a single mortar round, which explained why the supersensitive detection equipment failed to register an airborne missile or rocket. Some opine the additional tension among security personnel is a result of the Israeli military’s ground incursion into Jenin, in the West Bank. In the southern part of the country, the IDF responded to missiles fired from the Gaza Strip, causing no injuries or damage.

