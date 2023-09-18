The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Security Forces in Lebanon Arrest 5 in Human Smuggling Operation
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
human smuggling
Syrian refugees
Financial Crisis
Border Security

Security Forces in Lebanon Arrest 5 in Human Smuggling Operation

Steven Ganot
09/18/2023

Lebanese authorities apprehended a human smuggling ring, consisting of five Syrian nationals, on Friday, the National News Agency disclosed. Operating from the northern area of Wadi Khaled to the southern city of Nabatieh, the suspects were allegedly ferrying people in exchange for money. The individuals have been turned over to judicial bodies for further investigation.

The crackdown comes as Lebanon grapples with a severe financial crisis, exacerbated by the presence of approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country. Lebanese security forces have been intensifying efforts to curb human smuggling, especially in regions adjacent to the Syrian border.

Lebanon holds the distinction of hosting the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. With a strained economy, the government has been appealing to international organizations for assistance in repatriating the refugees back to Syria.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.