Security Forces in Lebanon Arrest 5 in Human Smuggling Operation

Lebanese authorities apprehended a human smuggling ring, consisting of five Syrian nationals, on Friday, the National News Agency disclosed. Operating from the northern area of Wadi Khaled to the southern city of Nabatieh, the suspects were allegedly ferrying people in exchange for money. The individuals have been turned over to judicial bodies for further investigation.

The crackdown comes as Lebanon grapples with a severe financial crisis, exacerbated by the presence of approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country. Lebanese security forces have been intensifying efforts to curb human smuggling, especially in regions adjacent to the Syrian border.

Lebanon holds the distinction of hosting the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. With a strained economy, the government has been appealing to international organizations for assistance in repatriating the refugees back to Syria.