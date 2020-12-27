Separate Jerusalem Demonstrations Underline Social Unrest  

Jerusalem was rocked by protests late Saturday night, which in some cases turned into outright riots, as the country heads to its fourth election in two years amid widening political and social unrest. The night began with the already familiar demonstration, now in its 27th week, in front of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s official residence, where thousands of protesters lit torches and bonfires and demanded Netanyahu step down for his failed pandemic response and his ongoing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Five demonstrators were arrested, and one was injured in the ensuing melee. In another part of town, hundreds of extreme right-wing protesters, many of them residents of West Bank settlements, confronted police over the death of a settler teen days earlier. Rally-goers threw rocks at policemen and blocked roads and train routes, in one case placing a baby in a stroller in front of a police riot vehicle. More than twenty protesters were detained, and 11 officers were wounded. The riot was sparked by events that occurred last week, when a 17-year-old boy was killed after a car he was in crashed during a police chase on roads in the West Bank. Security forces gave chase to the vehicle after they noticed its occupants were throwing bricks at passing Palestinian cars.