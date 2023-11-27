This holiday season, give to:

Shift in Palestinian Loyalties: Hamas Rises as Fatah Falters in West Bank
Palestinian students supporting Hamas celebrate a victory in student council elections at Birzeit University in the West Bank, May 19, 2022. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
11/27/2023

In Mohammad Al-Kassim’s article “The Rise of Hamas’ Popularity in the West Bank” for The Media Line, the surge in support for Hamas in the West Bank is explored. Following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the Palestinian political landscape has shifted significantly. Large crowds in the West Bank, traditionally a Fatah stronghold, were seen welcoming Palestinian prisoners released under a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. The deal involved the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 50 Israeli women and children captured by Hamas.

The article highlights the growing dissatisfaction with the Palestinian Authority (PA), led by the Fatah party, which is seen as ineffective and a subcontractor to the Israeli occupation. Hamas’ popularity surge is an unintended consequence of the recent conflict in Gaza, driven by frustration over stalled diplomacy between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel.

Personal accounts from West Bank residents, like university student Yazan Abdallah, reflect a shift in allegiance away from Fatah toward Hamas, perceived as a more legitimate leader of the Palestinian cause. The article also notes the declining support for Abbas and Fatah, both criticized for their ineffective leadership and inability to progress toward Palestinian goals.

For more insights and detailed analysis, readers are invited to read the full article on The Media Line’s website.

