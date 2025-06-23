Somali and AU Forces Drive al-Shabab Out of Key Villages

African Union forces and the Somali National Army have regained control of the strategic villages of Sabiid and Anole in southern Somalia following a three-day military offensive targeting the al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab. The operation, code-named “Silent Storm,” was launched to reclaim territory in the Lower Shabelle region long used by the group as a staging ground for attacks.

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, or AUSSOM, announced Sunday that the coordinated assault involved troops from both the AU and the Somali National Armed Forces. The area had been a critical operational hub for al-Shabab fighters, who used it to plan attacks, conceal weapons, and extort locals at illegal checkpoints.

“Since March, Sabiid-Anole has become a strategic location where terrorists plan deadly attacks, conceal ammunition, including vehicles for vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices,” said AUSSOM Sector One Commander Joseph Ssemwanga.

During the assault, multiple al-Shabab fighters were killed, and weapons caches were seized. Forces also dismantled explosive devices planted on key supply routes. The AU mission said the operation is part of a broader effort to secure the region and shift security responsibilities to Somali forces.

AUSSOM Force Commander Sam Kavuma praised the joint effort: “I commend the brave efforts of our gallant AUSSOM Ugandan troops and the Somali National Army in degrading al-Shabab.”

Somali Land Forces Commander Sahal Abdullahi Omar confirmed that the operation dismantled al-Shabab’s hold in the two villages. Forces continue to sweep the area to eliminate remaining threats in the Afgooye District.