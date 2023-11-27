Somalia Floods Claim Nearly 100 Lives Amid Ongoing Hunger Crisis

Heavy rains attributed to El Niño have wreaked havoc in Somalia, resulting in flash floods that have claimed nearly 100 lives, according to the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SODMA). The floods have impacted 2.3 million people and have been particularly lethal when a boat capsized amid militant strikes, adding to the fatalities.

The United Nations has raised alarms that these floods are intensifying the country’s hunger crisis, with millions expected to face critical levels of hunger by year-end. Essential services like trade and education have been severely disrupted, and the country’s infrastructure is suffering significant damage.

SODMA Commissioner Mohamuud Moalim reported that rescue operations are in full swing as they race to assist over 900,000 displaced individuals. With ongoing rains and more expected, the government is pressing for increased flood mitigation and preparedness.

The catastrophic flooding compounds the challenges posed by a severe drought, which has already pushed Somalia to the brink of famine. Livestock and property losses are substantial, straining efforts by the government and humanitarian agencies to provide aid to affected households. As the country faces one of its worst climate crises in decades, the call for support from humanitarian agencies and the local business community grows ever more urgent.