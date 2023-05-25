Donate
Light Theme
Log In
State of Iowa Launches Pilot Program With Israeli First Response Group
A United Hatzalah ambucycle with driver in Jerusalem, April 6, 2017. (Raphael Poch/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iowa
United Hatzalah
emergency response
Rural Health Care
Crowdsourcing
Israel

State of Iowa Launches Pilot Program With Israeli First Response Group

Steven Ganot
05/25/2023

The American state of Iowa is funding health care organizations in four counties to adopt the methodology of Israel’s United Hatzalah first responders in a pilot program aimed at reducing emergency response time in rural areas of the state. In a written statement released on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg revealed the $150,000 grant from the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

Reynolds and Gregg lauded Hatzalah, explaining that “the Israeli model uses technology to crowdsource nearby volunteer emergency responders and has driven response times down to an average of 90 seconds in cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and to three minutes on average across the country.”

The pilot program will utilize the technology employed by United Hatzalah in Israel, training Iowa volunteers to respond rapidly to emergencies and stabilize the victim before an ambulance arrives—thereby reducing the vital, potentially lifesaving moments before treatment is initiated.

In Israel, United Hatzalah claims 6,500 volunteers and 1,200 “ambucycles”—motorbikes equipped with life-saving equipment—answering some 1,800 calls per day.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.