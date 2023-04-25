Sudan Conflict Could ‘Engulf the Whole Region and Beyond’: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned Monday that the military conflict in Sudan “risks a catastrophic conflagration within Sudan that could engulf the whole region and beyond.” Speaking at a Security Council open debate on multilateralism, Guterres called for a permanent halt to the fighting and demanded access for humanitarian aid. He also condemned the indiscriminate bombardment of civilian areas and urged the parties to stop combat operations in densely populated areas. Guterres stated that he was in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and has called on them to de-escalate tensions and return to the negotiating table. The UN will continue its efforts to secure a permanent halt to the fighting, he added. Guterres called on Security Council members to exert maximum leverage with the parties to end the violence, restore order, and return to the path of democratic transition. The violent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces broke out on April 15, dampening hopes for a return to civilian rule.