Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan Death Toll Surpasses 600, Over 700,000 Displaced: UN
Mideast Daily News
World Health Organization
Sudan
Death Toll
Conflict
peace talks

Sudan Death Toll Surpasses 600, Over 700,000 Displaced: UN

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2023

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, the UN health agency, told reporters that the death toll in Sudan’s ongoing clashes had reached 604, with over 5,100 individuals, including civilians, sustaining injuries. These updated figures come amid ongoing talks between representatives of the conflicting parties in Saudi Arabia.

The conflict erupted on April 15, following months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The relentless fighting has transformed urban areas into battlegrounds, resulting in the displacement of over 700,000 people in addition to the 3.7 million who were already internally displaced within the country before the conflict commenced, the UN migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, says.

Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, voiced concerns on Tuesday about the dire humanitarian situation, highlighting its significant impact on Sudan’s neighboring countries.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that diplomatic discussions were part of an initiative proposed by the kingdom and the US to bring an end to the fighting. Talks are expected to continue for several more days in the coastal city of Jeddah.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.