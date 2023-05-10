Sudan Death Toll Surpasses 600, Over 700,000 Displaced: UN

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, the UN health agency, told reporters that the death toll in Sudan’s ongoing clashes had reached 604, with over 5,100 individuals, including civilians, sustaining injuries. These updated figures come amid ongoing talks between representatives of the conflicting parties in Saudi Arabia.

The conflict erupted on April 15, following months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The relentless fighting has transformed urban areas into battlegrounds, resulting in the displacement of over 700,000 people in addition to the 3.7 million who were already internally displaced within the country before the conflict commenced, the UN migration agency, the International Organization for Migration, says.

Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, voiced concerns on Tuesday about the dire humanitarian situation, highlighting its significant impact on Sudan’s neighboring countries.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that diplomatic discussions were part of an initiative proposed by the kingdom and the US to bring an end to the fighting. Talks are expected to continue for several more days in the coastal city of Jeddah.