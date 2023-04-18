Sudanese Army Agrees to 24-Hour Cease-Fire Amid Ongoing Clashes: Report

Amid ongoing clashes between rival forces in Sudan, the Sudanese army has agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire starting on Tuesday evening, according to reports from Arabic-language media outlets Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera. Top military officer Shams El Din Kabbashi confirmed that the military would comply with the truce.

The country’s capital of Khartoum and other areas have been plunged into chaos since Saturday as the two forces battle for control, with millions of Sudanese in major cities hiding in their homes and caught in the crossfire. Each general involved in the conflict has so far insisted on totally defeating and “crushing” the other.

CNN Arabic also reported that Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the country’s military, confirmed that the military would be party to the day-long truce.

On Monday, a US Embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum, while the forces backing the rival Sudanese generals pounded each other for the fourth day. The attack was linked preliminarily to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group fighting Sudan’s military. The EU envoy’s residence and the Norwegian ambassador’s home were also targeted.

UN figures showed that 185 people have been killed, including at least 144 civilians, with more than 1,800 wounded. The violence has raised the specter of civil war as the country tries to establish a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule.