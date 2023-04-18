Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudanese Army Agrees to 24-Hour Cease-Fire Amid Ongoing Clashes: Report
Mideast Daily News
Sudanese army
Cease-fire
Clashes
Rapid Support Forces

Sudanese Army Agrees to 24-Hour Cease-Fire Amid Ongoing Clashes: Report

Steven Ganot
04/18/2023

Amid ongoing clashes between rival forces in Sudan, the Sudanese army has agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire starting on Tuesday evening, according to reports from Arabic-language media outlets Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera. Top military officer Shams El Din Kabbashi confirmed that the military would comply with the truce.

The country’s capital of Khartoum and other areas have been plunged into chaos since Saturday as the two forces battle for control, with millions of Sudanese in major cities hiding in their homes and caught in the crossfire. Each general involved in the conflict has so far insisted on totally defeating and “crushing” the other.

CNN Arabic also reported that Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the country’s military, confirmed that the military would be party to the day-long truce.

On Monday, a US Embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum, while the forces backing the rival Sudanese generals pounded each other for the fourth day. The attack was linked preliminarily to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group fighting Sudan’s military. The EU envoy’s residence and the Norwegian ambassador’s home were also targeted.

UN figures showed that 185 people have been killed, including at least 144 civilians, with more than 1,800 wounded. The violence has raised the specter of civil war as the country tries to establish a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.