Sudanese Military Leader Seeks UN Envoy’s Removal
Prof. Dr. Volker Perthes at the 47th Munich Security Conference, Feb. 5, 2011. (Harald Dettenborn/Munich Security Conference/Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
05/28/2023

Sudan’s military chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, has officially requested the removal of the United Nations envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, according to a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. A spokesman for the UN expressed shock at the letter, strongly supporting Perthes’ role as a mediator in Sudan’s tumultuous transition toward democracy. Tensions have escalated in Sudan, with conflicts between forces loyal to Burhan and the powerful Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Burhan accused Perthes of bias, alleging that his mediation efforts prior to the open conflict contributed to the current unrest. This follows a military coup in October 2021 that derailed the country’s democratic transition.

The US State Department voiced support for Perthes in a statement released on Saturday, expressing concern over Burhan’s letter. In response to allegations of partisanship, Perthes declined to comment.

Ongoing conflict between military factions has brought Sudan to the brink of collapse, displacing over 1.3 million people, causing hundreds of deaths, and leading to widespread reports of sexual violence. Despite a weeklong cease-fire agreement, sporadic clashes continue in several regions.

