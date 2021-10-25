Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan’s Military Arrests PM, Declares State of Emergency, in Apparent Coup
Sudanese protesters burn tires to block a road in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, in an apparant coup on October 25, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Coup
Sovereignty Council

Sudan’s Military Arrests PM, Declares State of Emergency, in Apparent Coup

Marcy Oster
10/25/2021

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained on Monday and moved to an undisclosed location by the country’s military, in an apparent coup. Hamdok was arrested after refusing to support the coup by issuing a statement in favor of it, Reuters reported, citing the country’s information ministry. Five other senior government ministers are also reported to have been arrested. Hours later, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of the country’s joint civilian-military Sovereign Council, the country’s current ruling body, announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the council and declared a state of emergency for all of Sudan. Military and civilian groups in Sudan have been sharing power since the country’s former leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 following months of street protests. The country was moving toward civilian rule and a democratic election by the end of 2023. The military was scheduled to hand over leadership of the council to a civilian leader in the coming months though no specific date had been set. The Sudanese military has blocked roads and bridges and is restriction telecommunications in the country, Al Jazeera reported. Civilians have taken to the streets after the information ministry cited Hamdok as calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and “defend their revolution.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.