Support Trustworthy News

Panelists at The Media Line's Press & Policy Breakfast (L to R): Dr. Ayad Dajani; Haisam Hassanein; Minister Tzachi Hanegbi; and Deputy Knesset Speaker Hilik Bar. Discussion was moderated by TML Exec. Ed. Michael Friedson.
Michael Friedson
04/16/2020

The horror of the Covid-19 pandemic is taking its toll on everyone: but the good news is that some governments are actually looking toward establishing programs for climbing down from the coronavirus tree. The effect has been so overwhelming that it’s clear some things will never return to the way they were. But we shudder to imagine the loss of trustworthy news and the sources that have proven to be reliable. Imagine this pandemic with no news sources?

Yet, the reality is that news organizations have been hard hit and we need the help of readers to be certain that we will be here for you. We are moved by the response so far; and we thank all of you who have demonstrated your support for fact-based news.

Please use The Media Line’s online donation link today.

Again, many thanks.

