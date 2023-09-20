Surge in Violence: Israeli Raids in West Bank, Gaza Result in 6 Palestinian Deaths

Israeli military operations in the West Bank and unrest in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials on Wednesday. The latest incidents mark an uptick in a wave of violence that has troubled the region for over a year.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that an Israeli raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank killed four individuals and wounded approximately 30 others. A separate raid in another refugee camp resulted in an additional Palestinian fatality, while a sixth Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Among those killed were three individuals claimed to be fighters by Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli military said it opened fire on a Palestinian individual who was throwing explosives at Israeli soldiers during an overnight raid near the Palestinian city of Jericho. Israel asserts that the raids aim to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent future attacks.

The violence comes amid a rising death toll on both sides and increasing tension in Gaza, where health officials reported the killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian involved in violent demonstrations along the volatile frontier.