Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Suspected Iranian Oil Begins Offloading in Texas, Fueling Tensions
The Suez Rajan. (Screenshot: X)
Mideast Daily News
Suez Rajan
Iranian crude oil
Texas
US-Iran tensions
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Suspected Iranian Oil Begins Offloading in Texas, Fueling Tensions

Steven Ganot
08/20/2023

An American-owned oil tanker, the Suez Rajan, long believed to be transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil, began offloading its cargo near Texas on Saturday, according to tracking data. The ship’s cargo has become a flashpoint in the intensifying tensions between the US and Iran. Concurrently, the two nations are negotiating a potential deal involving the trade of billions in frozen Iranian assets for the release of five Iranian Americans detained in Tehran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened retaliation for the offloading. In response, the US Navy has ramped up its Middle East presence and is contemplating deploying armed personnel on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Suez Rajan saga traces back to February 2022 when suspicions arose that the vessel carried Iranian oil. Its lengthy detention in the Gulf of Mexico had political implications for the Biden Administration. US senators recently inquired about the ship’s $56 million cargo, suggesting the funds could benefit the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.