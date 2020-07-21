Donate
Fires burn south of the Syrian capital Damascus late Monday night following airstrikes being blamed on Israel. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syria
airstrike
Israel
Hizbullah
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Syria Blames Israel for Latest Airstrike Near Capital

Uri Cohen
07/21/2020

The Syrian sky was alight once again Monday night as another airstrike – as usual, attributed to Israel’s air force by Syrian officials but not recognized officially by Jerusalem – was carried out south of Damascus. According to local reports, several military facilities belonging to Iranian and Hizbullah forces were attacked in the bombardment. While Syria’s state media claimed the majority of the missiles were shot down by air defense systems and that only seven soldiers were injured, opposition groups asserted that five Iranian combatants were killed, including a high-ranking commander. Earlier this month, a reported Israeli attack was executed in southeast Syria, damaging several military bases and killing at least seven Iranian and Syrian troops. Israel has performed countless strikes in Syria and southern Lebanon in recent years, as the decadelong civil war raging in Syria has afforded the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces the opportunity to take hold of strategic locations and import weapons and troops to its proxy Hizbullah.

Mideast Daily News
