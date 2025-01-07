Syria To Receive Electricity Ships From Turkey and Qatar, Aiding Energy Recovery

Syria is set to receive two electricity-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar to help alleviate the country’s severe power shortages, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday. The ships will collectively provide 800 megawatts of electricity, according to Khaled Abu Dai, director general of the General Establishment for Electricity Transmission and Distribution. However, details regarding the delivery timeline remain unclear.

“The extent of damage to the generation and transformation stations and electrical connection lines during the period of the former regime is very large,” Abu Dai told SANA. “We are seeking to rehabilitate them in order to transmit energy.”

Syria’s electricity infrastructure suffered significant damage during the rule of President Bashar Assad, leaving much of the country with only two to three hours of electricity per day. The caretaker government has announced plans to increase daily electricity availability to eight hours within two months.

This energy support comes as the United States issued a six-month sanctions exemption on transactions with governing institutions in Syria. Effective until July 7, the exemption aims to facilitate humanitarian aid and some energy-related transactions while maintaining broader sanctions.