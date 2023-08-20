Syrian Accused of Deadly Bombing Jumps From Building in Beirut

A Syrian man suspected of carrying out a bombing in Damascus last month that killed at least six people has died by suicide, jumping off a building on Friday when gunmen moved to detain him in Beirut, according to Lebanese media.

The reports said that Wissam Dalla, 23, was suspected of having links with the extremist Islamic State organization. They said that Dalla had entered Lebanon illegally and was staying with relatives in a southern suburb of Beirut, where he was allegedly planning another “terrorist attack.”

Lebanese media said that after members of Hizbullah learned his whereabouts and raided the building, Dalla jumped from the seventh floor of the building where he was staying. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Two of Dalla’s relatives have reportedly been detained.

In late July, a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in the Damascus suburb of Sayyidah Zaynab, near a Shiite Muslim shrine, killing at least six people and wounding dozens. The following day, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.