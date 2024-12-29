This holiday season, give to:

Syrian Kurds Navigate Challenges of Oppression and Extremism
Syrian Kurds wave independence-era flags during a demonstration in support of the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeastern city of Qamishli, on Dec. 19, 2024. (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Syrian Kurds Navigate Challenges of Oppression and Extremism

Steven Ganot
12/29/2024

In her article for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente explores the struggles of the Kurdish people across the Middle East, detailing their fight for autonomy and recognition in Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. Kurds in Syria face decades of oppression under the Baath regime, enduring statelessness, discrimination, and forced displacement. Political philosophy professor Serbest Nabi, who fled Syria, recounts how Kurdish identity is suppressed through state policies.

Valente highlights the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces in combating ISIS and maintaining order in northern Syria, despite Turkish aggression aimed at curbing Kurdish autonomy. Experts like Henri Barkey emphasize the Kurds’ pivotal role in holding ISIS prisoners and the potential repercussions if Turkey’s actions disrupt this fragile stability. Media activist Juan Saadoun criticizes Turkey’s support of extremist groups and its attempts to prevent Kurdish solidarity.

Despite the challenges, Kurds seek a federal solution akin to Iraq’s Kurdistan region, ensuring safety for all minorities. However, as Nabi underscores, political and regional barriers make this aspiration difficult. Valente concludes by emphasizing the resilience of the Kurdish people, their sacrifices, and the need for global solidarity to break the cycle of marginalization.

Read Giorgia Valente’s full article on The Media Line for a deeper understanding of the Kurdish struggle and its implications for the region.

