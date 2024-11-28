Syrian Opposition Forces Mount Major Offensive in Aleppo Countryside

In a significant escalation, Syrian opposition factions have launched their largest offensive in years against regime and Iranian forces in the Aleppo countryside, reports Rizik Alabi of The Media Line. The operation, codenamed “Deter the Aggression,” involves a coalition of opposition groups that captured key positions, including the Syrian Army’s 46th Regiment military base, and inflicted heavy casualties on regime forces. The attack marks the most substantial military action in northern Syria since the 2020 cease-fire, signaling a potential strategic shift as opposition groups attempt to apply pressure on President Bashar Assad’s government. Civilians in both opposition- and regime-held areas are fleeing in large numbers, with over 8,700 families displaced due to the clashes.

The offensive, led by groups such as Tahrir al-Sham and Ahrar al-Sham, captured several villages and seized weaponry, including tanks and drones. Reports indicate that Russian personnel were also captured or killed during the battles. Activists claim some regime fighters were affiliated with Hezbollah, raising the stakes of the conflict. Meanwhile, Assad’s forces and Russian aircraft retaliated by bombing parts of Idlib, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

With over 6 million civilians in opposition-held areas, the resurgence of fighting is creating dire humanitarian conditions, intensified by harsh weather. Rizik Alabi’s detailed reporting highlights the complex dynamics of this new phase in Syria’s protracted conflict. To better understand these developments and their implications, read the full article on The Media Line.