Syrians Face Legal and Economic Challenges as They Return Home After Assad’s Fall

After over a decade of displacement, thousands of Syrian refugees are returning home following the fall of President Bashar Assad’s regime. In an article for The Media Line, reporter Rizik Alabi captures the complexity of this historic moment. While Syrians celebrate an end to Assad’s rule, many are finding their return fraught with challenges, including missing legal documents and the lack of infrastructure in Syria.

Mohammed, a refugee who returned to Aleppo after 11 years, reunited with his mother in an emotional homecoming. Yet, like many others, he faces uncertainty as Syria rebuilds. Turkey, which has hosted over 3 million Syrians, is facilitating returns by keeping border crossings open around the clock. This move, analysts suggest, also reflects domestic political pressures within Turkey, where refugees have been a divisive issue.

Despite the opportunity to reunite with loved ones, some Syrians remain hesitant to return. Legal expert Mahmoud Hammam advises refugees to resolve legal and financial matters in Turkey to avoid significant losses. For others, like Taghreed, the return marks the end of a painful chapter of separation and displacement.

Rizik Alabi’s article highlights personal stories like those of Mohammed and Taghreed, offering a nuanced look at the historic and emotional moment unfolding for millions of Syrians. To explore these stories and the broader implications, read the full article at The Media Line.