Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday placed a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan. The Taliban couched the ban in terms of patriotism, saying in a statement: “The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade.” The use of US dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets. Billions of dollars in Afghanistani assets and loans have been frozen in central banks throughout Europe and in the US Federal Reserve since the Islamist Taliban took over the country in August. International donors have also suspended grants that financed three quarters of public spending.