Tehran Announces Azerbaijan’s Commitment to Peaceful Relations With Armenia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced on Monday that Azerbaijan has officially communicated to Tehran its intentions of not pursuing military action against Armenia. During a weekly press conference in Tehran, Kanaani responded to questions about the escalating tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Kanaani said that Iran maintains an open channel with both nations and is alarmed by the potential for conflict. “Iran is committed to the security of its borders and against any change in the region’s geopolitical conditions,” he stated, urging both Azerbaijan and Armenia to respect territorial boundaries and minimize acts that could fan the flames of conflict.

Azerbaijan, last Saturday, accused Armenian forces of attacking its soldiers. Armenia has denied these allegations. Both countries have a long-standing dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh area dating back to 1988. Following a cease-fire in 1994, tensions rekindled last year before a Russia-brokered cease-fire took effect in November 2020.