Tehran Building Collapse Kills 4, Injures 11

At least four people lost their lives and 11 sustained injuries on Sunday when several under-construction buildings gave way in District 19 of Iran’s capital, Tehran. The disaster unfolded as Tehran Municipality personnel, alongside provincial police, oversaw the demolition of a structure deemed “unsafe.” This initiated a domino effect causing five nearby buildings to collapse.

Rescue operations were immediately launched to retrieve victims from the rubble. Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, said rescue teams equipped with cranes and other necessary tools were rapidly dispatched. While one building was completely reduced to rubble, others suffered partial damage, he said. The structures were vacant as they were still under construction.

Babak Namakshenas, leader of the Tehran Police Information Center, identified two police officers among the deceased. Meanwhile, Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, who heads Tehran’s medical emergency services, stated that eight of the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.