Terror Strikes Bourbon Street: A Call to Action for America’s Safety
FBI investigators arrive at the scene where the white Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into a work lift after driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 1, 2025. (MATTHEW HINTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
01/05/2025

Felice Friedson, president and CEO of The Media Line news agency, warns in a recent opinion piece for The New York Post that Islamist terrorism is no longer a distant threat but a reality at America’s doorstep. Friedson details the tragic New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 and injured 35, as a wake-up call for the US to address domestic terrorism more effectively. Friedson critiques outdated laws like Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which shields tech companies from liability for extremist content and points to intelligence failures that allow radicals to operate unimpeded. She cites global counterterrorism successes, such as India’s measures against ISIS recruitment, as models for US law enforcement to follow.

The author stresses the importance of public vigilance, replacing passive campaigns like “If you see something, say something” with proactive measures to prevent radicalization and violence. Friedson underscores the necessity for Americans to be educated on the tactics and ideologies of Islamist extremists, calling for coordinated efforts between the government, law enforcement, and the public to ensure safety.

She concludes her piece by urging Americans to heed this wake-up call and adopt a more proactive stance against the terror threats that are increasingly hitting close to home. Read the full opinion piece in the New York Post for a comprehensive analysis.

