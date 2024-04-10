TheMediaLine
The Fractured House of Hamas: Rifts and Rivalries Shaping Gaza’s Future
Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh (4th R) and Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar (3rd R) attend a demonstration against a US-led conference in Bahrain, on June 26, 2019 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Fractured House of Hamas: Rifts and Rivalries Shaping Gaza’s Future

Steven Ganot
04/10/2024

In his incisive opinion piece for The Media Line, Elias Zananiri delves into the complex internal dynamics of Hamas and its implications for the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Highlighting the bitter feud between Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, Zananiri outlines how this rivalry has weakened Hamas’ ability to navigate the postwar landscape and exposed the extent of Iran’s betrayal of the movement. Sinwar, now aligned closely with Iran for financial and military support, has starkly diverged from Haniyeh’s trajectory, especially after Haniyeh’s move to Doha. The discord between these leaders reflects broader tensions within Hamas, especially as both vie for the position of political bureau chief in the upcoming elections.

Zananiri’s analysis extends beyond the personalities, scrutinizing how these internal rifts affect Hamas’ strategy and operations, particularly in light of the devastating toll of the Israeli invasion of Gaza. With, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 33,000 Palestinians dead, and mounting dissatisfaction among Hamas’ ranks, the piece questions the future direction and cohesion of the movement. Additionally, it examines Iran’s strategic interests in the region, illustrating how Tehran’s support for Hamas and other factions fits into its broader aim to consolidate an “axis of resistance” against Israel and its allies.

This thought-provoking article not only sheds light on the internal fractures within Hamas but also on the broader geopolitical chessboard of the Middle East, inviting readers to consider the implications of these dynamics for the future of Gaza and the Palestinian cause.

