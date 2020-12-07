3rd Closure Nearing for Israel, Officials Warn 

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet dispersed on Sunday without reaching final conclusions regarding guideline adjustments and new restrictions on public gatherings, as health officials warn the nation is headed straight toward a third total lockdown. The country’s so-called coronavirus czar, Nachman Ash, told ministers during the meeting that “all figures point to a renewed outbreak … immediate action is needed to prevent a third wave.” Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services, added: “Everything we’ve tried in terms of enforcement hasn’t worked.” Experts implored decision-makers to enact restrictions on large gatherings and public events, while government officials preferred to not make the politically damaging decisions of shuttering places of business. Shopping centers and malls will remain open for now, after reopening last week following several months of closure. After remaining just over 2% all of last week, Israel’s test positivity rate spiked to nearly 4% over the weekend.