Thousands Turn Out in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to Protest Against Netanyahu

Hours before the Saturday evening rallies in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv kicked off, demonstrators began appearing at the protest sites, staking out prime positions as if it were the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. By the time the evening’s festivities wrapped up, police in Jerusalem had turned to water cannons to break up the crowds protesting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic repercussions. Police in Tel Aviv used tear gas to disperse the marchers. An estimated 1,500 people crammed into an area near the Prime Minister’s Residence in the upscale Rehavia neighborhood in Jerusalem, while thousands more rallied in Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv. Police reported a total of 28 arrests at the two locations Saturday night, and said an extended remand is being sought for one demonstrator who allegedly attacked a police officer during the Jerusalem rally and six Tel Aviv rioters charged with damaging property. The Jerusalem rally was the fourth such gathering in a single week, the last one having taken place on Tuesday. Fifty demonstrators were arrested at that event. The various demonstrations are being organized by a number of organizations with no official relationship other than their desire to replace the prime minister. Meanwhile, on the Netanyahu legal front, the prime minister’s legal team, returning to court after a delay of two months, managed to secure another delay, this one for six months. The judge relented when the lead attorney for the PM insisted that he could not cross-examine witnesses who are wearing masks while he, too, was masked.