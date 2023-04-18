Syria, Tunisia To Resume Diplomatic Ties

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar hosted Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Monday as he began a three-day official visit to Tunisia aimed at restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit follows the decision made on April 12 by the two countries to reopen their respective embassies and resume diplomatic ties. Tunisia severed its diplomatic relations with Syria in February 2012 after the Syrian civil war broke out.

In a statement, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said Mekdad’s visit was aimed at restoring bilateral relations between the two countries. The visit is seen as a positive development in the region, as Tunisia and Syria seek to mend relations that have been strained for over a decade. The reopening of embassies and the resumption of diplomatic ties is expected to facilitate trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.