Tunisian and Egyptian Foreign Ministers Seek Stronger Bilateral Ties

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, convened in Tunis on Tuesday, engaging in discussions geared toward bolstering bilateral ties between the two nations. In a statement issued by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, Ammar referred to a deep-rooted historical and strategic partnership shared by Tunisia and Egypt. He further expressed Tunisia’s eagerness to delve deeper into collaborative opportunities, recognizing the vast potential for mutual cooperation. Shoukry echoed this sentiment, reflecting on the enduring bonds linking the two countries and their citizenry. He praised the vitality and renewed energy that characterizes their current collaborative undertakings. Both officials conveyed satisfaction with the evident progress made in their joint efforts, the statement said.