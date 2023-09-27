The Media Line Stands Out

Tunisia’s National Guard Arrests 16 Migrant Smuggling Organizers
Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa live in difficult conditions in a park in Sfax province of Tunisia, as they wait for an opportunity to seek asylum in Europe, on Aug. 9, 2023. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tunisian National Guard
migrant smuggling
Sfax
illegal immigration
Italy

Tunisia’s National Guard Arrests 16 Migrant Smuggling Organizers

Steven Ganot
09/27/2023

The Tunisian National Guard announced on Tuesday the arrest of 16 key figures involved in migrant smuggling networks. According to a statement released on its Facebook page, the operations took place in the southeastern province of Sfax and central Tunisia as part of a broader effort to combat illegal immigration.

In addition to the arrests, 90 other individuals wanted for various offenses were apprehended. Authorities also seized 19 boats and a “significant” sum of money in different currencies during these operations.

Tunisia, strategically located in the central Mediterranean, has long been a hotbed for illegal immigration to Europe. Despite stringent measures taken by the Tunisian government to curb this activity, the number of migrants making the perilous journey to Italy has been increasing.

