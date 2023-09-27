Tunisia’s National Guard Arrests 16 Migrant Smuggling Organizers

The Tunisian National Guard announced on Tuesday the arrest of 16 key figures involved in migrant smuggling networks. According to a statement released on its Facebook page, the operations took place in the southeastern province of Sfax and central Tunisia as part of a broader effort to combat illegal immigration.

In addition to the arrests, 90 other individuals wanted for various offenses were apprehended. Authorities also seized 19 boats and a “significant” sum of money in different currencies during these operations.

Tunisia, strategically located in the central Mediterranean, has long been a hotbed for illegal immigration to Europe. Despite stringent measures taken by the Tunisian government to curb this activity, the number of migrants making the perilous journey to Italy has been increasing.