The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Conducts Airstrikes in Northern Iraq Targeting PKK Bases
An Turkish Air Force F-16 takes off on a sortie from Third Air Force Base Konya, Turkey during the Anatolian Eagle exercise, June 12, 2014. (SAC Helen Farrer RAF Mobile News Team/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
PKK
northern Iraq
Ankara
Airstrikes

Turkey Conducts Airstrikes in Northern Iraq Targeting PKK Bases

Steven Ganot
10/02/2023

Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces had conducted airstrikes in northern Iraq, destroying 20 targets associated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The strikes were aimed at PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina, and Qandil, according to a ministry statement.

The airstrikes followed an attempted bomb attack earlier on Sunday in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s building in Ankara, the country’s capital. Two police officers sustained minor injuries. One of the attackers died in the explosion after detonating a suicide bomb, while the other was shot dead by police. The Interior Ministry revealed that one attacker was a known member of the PKK, and investigations are ongoing to determine the other’s identity.

The Turkish military frequently targets PKK strongholds in northern Iraq, particularly in the Qandil Mountains, the group’s main base. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The group has been engaged in an armed conflict against the Turkish government for over 30 years.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.