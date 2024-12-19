Turkey Considers Regulations To Curb Youth Screen Addiction

Turkish officials have raised concerns about the psychological impact of digital dependency on children and youth, citing issues such as “fear of missing out” (FOMO) and “virtual autism.” These warnings came during discussions on Wednesday about the effects of screen addiction and social media use, as authorities consider regulations for users under 16.

Deniz Güler, deputy chair of Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, highlighted the negative consequences of excessive screen time, including disrupted sleep, anxiety, and reduced self-esteem. Speaking to Hürriyet Daily News, Güler noted that constant connectivity fosters FOMO, a psychological phenomenon where individuals feel anxious about missing out on rewarding experiences others are having. While impactful, FOMO is not classified as a psychological disorder but rather a common emotional response linked to social comparison.

Radiye Sezer Katırcıoğlu, chair of the Turkish parliament’s children’s rights subcommittee, pointed to “virtual autism,” a term describing developmental delays in communication and emotional responsiveness attributed to prolonged screen exposure in young children. Autism itself is a neurodevelopmental condition, not a psychological disorder, while “virtual autism” remains an unofficial term used to describe behavior patterns linked to excessive screen use rather than a diagnosable condition.

The concerns are supported by the 2023 Turkey Youth Study, conducted by the UN Population Fund and Hacettepe University. The study found that 92% of people aged 15-24 in Turkey use social media, revealing the widespread reach of digital platforms.

Officials are exploring new measures to limit screen time among children, aiming to mitigate the long-term effects of excessive digital use.