Turkey Plans Dam Projects To Alleviate Bursa’s Severe Water Shortage

In response to a critical water shortage in Bursa, a northwestern province, Turkey plans to construct two new dam projects, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday. The dams, expected to be completed within two to three years, are predicted to significantly increase water supplies by 2060.

Bursa, a populous industrial hub of over 3 million, has been grappling with a severe drought due to inadequate rainfall. The newly proposed dams are projected to generate 209 million cubic meters of drinking and service water annually, a marked increase from the current 185 million cubic meters.

Last year, several of Turkey’s major cities, including Istanbul, faced significant droughts owing to insufficient rain. According to the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration, the dam filling rate currently stands at a concerning 44.49%, significantly below the seasonal average of approximately 70%. This planned infrastructural investment represents an essential step toward addressing these ongoing water scarcity issues.