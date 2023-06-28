Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Plans Dam Projects To Alleviate Bursa’s Severe Water Shortage
An aerial view of the Çınarcık Dam's gates in Çınarcık district of Bursa, Turkey on June 16, 2023. (Mustafa Yilmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Bursa
dam projects
water shortage
Drought

Turkey Plans Dam Projects To Alleviate Bursa’s Severe Water Shortage

Steven Ganot
06/28/2023

In response to a critical water shortage in Bursa, a northwestern province, Turkey plans to construct two new dam projects, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday. The dams, expected to be completed within two to three years, are predicted to significantly increase water supplies by 2060.

Bursa, a populous industrial hub of over 3 million, has been grappling with a severe drought due to inadequate rainfall. The newly proposed dams are projected to generate 209 million cubic meters of drinking and service water annually, a marked increase from the current 185 million cubic meters.

Last year, several of Turkey’s major cities, including Istanbul, faced significant droughts owing to insufficient rain. According to the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration, the dam filling rate currently stands at a concerning 44.49%, significantly below the seasonal average of approximately 70%. This planned infrastructural investment represents an essential step toward addressing these ongoing water scarcity issues.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.