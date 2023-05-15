Donate
Turkey Presidential Election Heads to Runoff as Erdoğan Falls Short of Majority
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
presidential election
runoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Turkey Presidential Election Heads to Runoff as Erdoğan Falls Short of Majority

Steven Ganot
05/15/2023

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his main opposition challenger, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, are set for a runoff election after both failed to secure the necessary 50% of votes in the initial round. With 98% of votes counted, Erdoğan, who has been in power since 2003, secured 49.34%, while Kılıçdaroğlu trailed with 45%. The election drew a record 88% turnout, the highest in the republic’s history. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, who received 5.28% of the votes, could potentially influence the runoff outcome. Amid international scrutiny, the election has put Erdoğan, who claimed a clear parliamentary majority for his Islamic ruling party, in the most challenging position of his career. The runoff, Turkey’s first in its 100-year history, is slated for May 28.

