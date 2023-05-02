Turkey To Join Ranks of 5th-Generation Warplane Producers With Debut of KAAN

Turkey is set to become one of the five countries capable of producing fifth-generation warplanes, as announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the debut of the new combat aircraft, KAAN, on Monday. The name KAAN echoes the title historically used by the rulers of Turkic and Mongolian states.

Erdoğan hailed the warplane as “one of the great achievements of the defense industry.” He stated that Turkey plans to complete all tests and deliver KAAN to the air forces within a couple of years, with the national combat aircraft’s maiden flight slated for 2025.

Additionally, Erdoğan revealed that the Hurjet, a trainer and light combat aircraft developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, will join the inventory of the Turkish air forces. The Hurjet is expected to “partially replace” Turkey’s F-16 warplanes. The president also announced plans to sell the first Hurjet aircraft to Niger and Chad.

In the coming days, the Turkish Anka-3 reactive strike unmanned aerial vehicle is set to make its maiden flight, according to Erdoğan.

The announcement comes days ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections and potentially bolsters Erdoğan’s reputation in the defense sector.