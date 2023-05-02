Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey To Join Ranks of 5th-Generation Warplane Producers With Debut of KAAN
Presentation ceremony of the National Combat Aircraft KAAN on May 1, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey. (Yavuz Ozden/dia images via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
KAAN
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hurjet
Election

Turkey To Join Ranks of 5th-Generation Warplane Producers With Debut of KAAN

Steven Ganot
05/02/2023

Turkey is set to become one of the five countries capable of producing fifth-generation warplanes, as announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the debut of the new combat aircraft, KAAN, on Monday. The name KAAN echoes the title historically used by the rulers of Turkic and Mongolian states.

Erdoğan hailed the warplane as “one of the great achievements of the defense industry.” He stated that Turkey plans to complete all tests and deliver KAAN to the air forces within a couple of years, with the national combat aircraft’s maiden flight slated for 2025.

Additionally, Erdoğan revealed that the Hurjet, a trainer and light combat aircraft developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, will join the inventory of the Turkish air forces. The Hurjet is expected to “partially replace” Turkey’s F-16 warplanes. The president also announced plans to sell the first Hurjet aircraft to Niger and Chad.

In the coming days, the Turkish Anka-3 reactive strike unmanned aerial vehicle is set to make its maiden flight, according to Erdoğan.

The announcement comes days ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections and potentially bolsters Erdoğan’s reputation in the defense sector.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.