Turkish Authorities Detain 23 in Major Anti-Money Laundering Operation

Turkish authorities detained 23 individuals on Tuesday suspected of involvement in money laundering across five cities in Turkey. The cities involved in the operation were Istanbul, Ankara, Muğla, Antalya, and Aydın.

The detained suspects are allegedly linked to the cocaine trade and other criminal activities in several European countries. Assets exceeding 1 billion Turkish liras (approximately $42.3 million) were confiscated in the operation. Among the seized items were real estate, cash, jewelry, and other valuable items. Notably, the police discovered a suitcase filled with cash, a gold-plated firearm, and luxury watches at the residences of the suspects.

The operation, two years in the planning, was conducted by the counter-narcotics unit of the Turkish police with the assistance of special forces.