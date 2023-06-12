Turkish Forces Retaliate Against Syrian YPG, 7 Killed Including 2 Senior Members

Turkey’s Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday that its forces killed at least seven members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), including two high-ranking members, in response to attacks on its security posts.

Earlier the same day, the YPG fired mortars and rockets at Turkish security posts in the Cibrin Base area of northern Syria and the Öncüpınar area in southern Turkey, according to the ministry statement. The ministry reported no damage or casualties among Turkish soldiers, police, or base areas.

Turkey regards the YPG as the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The PKK has been engaged in an insurgency against the Turkish government for more than three decades, resulting in a long-standing conflict.

This latest incident underscores the complex and volatile situation in the region, as multiple groups vie for control and influence in the wake of the Syrian conflict.