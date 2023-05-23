Donate
Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Senior PKK Member in Northern Iraq Operation
Emre Şahin. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Turkish National Intelligence Organization
Emre Sahin
Gara region
Iraq
PKK

Steven Ganot
05/23/2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization has successfully neutralized a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the semiofficial Anadolu news agency reported on Monday. The individual, Emre Şahin, also known by the codename “Rodi,” was reportedly responsible for the PKK’s communication infrastructure, including the development of encrypted programs.

Şahin joined the PKK in 2014 and participated in several attacks against Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Şırnak. He moved to Iraq in 2019. Turkish forces have been ramping up cross-border operations, especially in the Gara region of Iraq, and have successfully neutralized several senior PKK members recently.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been in conflict with the Turkish government for over three decades.

