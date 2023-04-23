Happy holidays!
Turkish Troops Kill 21 ‘Terrorists’ in Northern Syria, Iraq: Defense Minister
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (C) leaves from the Land Forces Command with Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Air Force Commander Gen. Atilla Gülan and Naval Forces Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu after a briefing on Operation Claw-Sword, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 21, 2022. (Arif Akdogan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkish military
Syria
Iraq
PKK

Turkish Troops Kill 21 'Terrorists' in Northern Syria, Iraq: Defense Minister

Steven Ganot
04/23/2023

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Saturday that 21 “terrorists” had been killed in northern Syria and Iraq over the past four days by Turkish troops. Akar stated that three of the “terrorists” were killed in Iraq’s Zap region, and the rest were killed in northern Syria. He called the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) a “tool in the hands of imperialists” to hinder Turkey’s development, adding that the Turkish government is determined to eliminate the PKK.

The PKK has been in armed clashes with Turkish forces for over three decades and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

