UAE Boosts Emission Reduction Goal to 40% Ahead of Hosting Climate Conference
UAE Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri speaks at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 9, 2022. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
UAE
emission reduction target
2023 UN Climate Change Conference
Energy Strategy 2050
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri

Steven Ganot
07/12/2023

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday a significant increase in its greenhouse gas emission reduction target. The country now aims to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030, a substantial increase from the previous goal of 31%. UAE Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri stated that this update marked a major shift in the nation’s approach to mitigating climate change.

According to the official news agency WAM, various domestic sectors, including power and water generation, heavy industry, transport, waste, buildings, and agriculture, will work collectively to achieve these sector-specific emission reduction targets.

The new goal aligns with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, under which the oil-rich country plans to increase the proportion of clean energy to 50% by 2050 and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation by 70%.

These progressive steps come as the UAE prepares to host the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference from November 30 to December 12.

 

