UAE, Israel FMs Pay Historic Visit to German Holocaust Memorial
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas look on as their Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, signs the guest book at Berlin's Holocaust memorial on Tuesday. (Michele Tantussi - pool/Getty Images)
UAE, Israel FMs Pay Historic Visit to German Holocaust Memorial

Uri Cohen
10/07/2020

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Germany on Tuesday visited Berlin's Holocaust memorial during their summit in the German capital, held on the heels of the recently signed Abraham Accords. The event was the latest in a series of normalization gestures kicked off in the August agreement to maintain full diplomatic and other ties between the two Middle Eastern nations. Writing in English, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan inscribed "Never again" in the visitors' book, a popular phrase often voiced by survivors of Nazi Germany's genocide of 6 million Jews. His Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, called the moment a symbol of "a new era… of peace between the peoples." Last month, bin Zayed and his Bahraini counterpart signed official pacts of recognition with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at a special White House ceremony, during which the countries also agreed to conduct extensive trade, energy, cultural and technological ties.

