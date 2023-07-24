UAE Pledges $100 Million To Support Migration-Affected Nations

The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a commitment to contribute $100 million toward development projects in countries grappling with the impact of irregular migration. UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the pledge during the International Conference on Development and Migration held in Rome, Italy, according to UAE’s official news agency WAM.

The conference was focused on addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration, underscoring the urgent need for integrated solutions to tackle its root causes. Attendees emphasized the significance of intensifying international cooperation to ensure the well-being of migrants and the preservation of their dignity.

The gathering also examined the connections between migration and socioeconomic development, as well as stability in the countries from which the migrants originate. This move by the UAE is part of a broader international effort to mitigate the impact of migration on both sending and receiving countries.