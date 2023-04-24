Happy holidays!
UK Imposes Sanctions on 4 Revolutionary Guard Commanders Over Violent Suppression of Protests
Mideast Daily News
UK
Iran
sanctions
Human Rights
Protests

UK Imposes Sanctions on 4 Revolutionary Guard Commanders Over Violent Suppression of Protests

Steven Ganot
04/24/2023

The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it had imposed new sanctions on four commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for ordering their forces to open fire on unarmed protesters. The UK Foreign Office stated that forces under the command of the four commanders had opened fire on unarmed protesters resulting in numerous deaths, including of children, and had arbitrarily detained and tortured protesters. The sanctions have been coordinated with the US and the EU.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated that the Iranian regime was responsible for the brutal repression of the Iranian people and for exporting bloodshed worldwide, which is why more than 300 sanctions are in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety. He added that the UK and international partners will continue to take a range of measures to hold the regime accountable for its actions. The sanctions prohibit the individuals on the list from traveling to the UK and freeze any assets they have in the country.

